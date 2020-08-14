Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian state

Jordan say Israel-UAE deal should prod Israel to accept Palestinian stateReuters | Amman | Updated: 14-08-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 01:22 IST
Jordan said that the deal announced Thursday between Israel and the United Arab Emirates could push forward stalled peace negotiations if it succeeds in prodding Israel to accept a Palestinian state on land that Israel had occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.
"If Israel dealt with it as an incentive to end occupation ... it will move the region towards a just peace," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement on state media.
