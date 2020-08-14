PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 14

Left Menu
Headlines - Gradual reopening of English theatres and sports venues unveiled https://on.ft.com/33YE5li - Travellers from France added to UK quarantine list https://on.ft.com/3fSlREt - Ministers under pressure to review A-level results https://on.ft.com/3avaBgo Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the gradual reopening of theatres, concert venues and sports arenas and announced that fines would double to a maximum of 3,200 pounds ($4,180.16) for those who repeatedly flouted rules on face coverings, with new fines for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Gradual reopening of English theatres and sports venues unveiled https://on.ft.com/33YE5li - Travellers from France added to UK quarantine list https://on.ft.com/3fSlREt

- Ministers under pressure to review A-level results https://on.ft.com/3avaBgo Overview

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the gradual reopening of theatres, concert venues and sports arenas and announced that fines would double to a maximum of 3,200 pounds ($4,180.16) for those who repeatedly flouted rules on face coverings, with new fines for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings. - United Kingdom added France to Britain's quarantine list, along with travellers arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks & Caicos and Aruba, who will have to self-isolate for 14 days under the new quarantine restrictions that take effect on Saturday.

- English ministers are under mounting pressure to come to the aid of secondary school pupils in England after almost 40 per cent of A-level grades were downgraded from teachers' predictions. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds)

