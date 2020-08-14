PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 14
Headlines - Gradual reopening of English theatres and sports venues unveiled https://on.ft.com/33YE5li - Travellers from France added to UK quarantine list https://on.ft.com/3fSlREt - Ministers under pressure to review A-level results https://on.ft.com/3avaBgo Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the gradual reopening of theatres, concert venues and sports arenas and announced that fines would double to a maximum of 3,200 pounds ($4,180.16) for those who repeatedly flouted rules on face coverings, with new fines for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings.Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 06:49 IST
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved the gradual reopening of theatres, concert venues and sports arenas and announced that fines would double to a maximum of 3,200 pounds ($4,180.16) for those who repeatedly flouted rules on face coverings, with new fines for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings. - United Kingdom added France to Britain's quarantine list, along with travellers arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Turks & Caicos and Aruba, who will have to self-isolate for 14 days under the new quarantine restrictions that take effect on Saturday.
- English ministers are under mounting pressure to come to the aid of secondary school pupils in England after almost 40 per cent of A-level grades were downgraded from teachers' predictions. ($1 = 0.7655 pounds)
