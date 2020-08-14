Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese LGBT group ShanghaiPRIDE halts work to "protect safety"

ShanghaiPRIDE, one of China's longest running gay pride groups, said it was cancelling all activities and events for the foreseeable future, citing the need to protect the "safety" of its people and prompting a chorus of regret on social media.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:32 IST
Chinese LGBT group ShanghaiPRIDE halts work to "protect safety"
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ShanghaiPride)

ShanghaiPRIDE, one of China's longest-running gay pride groups, said it was canceling all activities and events for the foreseeable future, citing the need to protect the "safety" of its people and prompting a chorus of regret on social media. Homosexuality is legal in China, which until 2001 had classified it as a mental disorder. However same-sex marriage is not recognized and concerns over stigma still dissuade people from coming out to their families.

"ShanghaiPRIDE regrets to announce that we are canceling all upcoming activities and taking a break from scheduling any future events," it said late on Thursday in a statement on its official WeChat account. ShanghaiPRIDE gave no reason for the decision. Social distancing restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have largely been lifted in Shanghai after a sharp drop in cases nationwide.

The group's co-founder Charlene Liu said in a separate statement posted on Facebook that "the decision was difficult to make but we have to protect the safety of all involved," without providing further details. The group began in 2009 and over the past decade has staged forums, parties, and events aimed at increasing public awareness about China's LGBT community. It held its annual Pride festival in June, which included a run in which over 100 people participated.

ShanghaiPRIDE's announcement was widely discussed on China's Twitter-like Weibo, with the topic viewed over 17 million times. "I feel regret, sadness, anger, and helplessness," said one user.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs, and fireworks at police overnight during the second night of unrest in a low-income neighborhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday. More than 20 people were arrested for offenses incl...

Ten journalists covering protests remain detained across Belarus: Journalists Association

Minsk Belarus, Aug 14 ANISputnik Ten journalists who were detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents after the protests have not been released yet, the deputy head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists BAJ said on Friday.Ten colle...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020