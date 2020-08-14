Left Menu
Along with train from India, improved lifestyle comes for people of Janakpur

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:43 IST
Ongoing construction work of Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

People of Janakpur are excited as the construction of the Janakpur-Jaynagar railway line nears completion, which will improve the lifestyle of the residents here. As the direct rail connection between Nepal's Janakpur and India's Jaynagar will be established, the price of goods will ultimately dive down in the market with the reduction of freight charges.

"We are very much excited as the railway connecting Janakpur and Jaynagar is near to its completion. As soon as the boxes hit tracks here, we don't need to take a long way to bring on our goods which will decrease cost and we can invest on other things with the savings that are made from it," Ram Paswan, a local vendor near the Janakpur Railway Station said. Indian Government has initiated the construction of broad-gauge-railway linking Janakpur and Jaynagar facilitating the mode of transport between the two nations. Along with, five Inland Line of Railway Line is being constructed in Indian aid linking various cities of the Himalayan Nation.

In the first phase, construction works are being carried on between Jogbani-Biratnagar and Janakpur-Bardibas. The Indian Government has pledged Rs 500 crore donation for the construction of Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bardibas railway track construction. Construction of infrastructures for the railway link is expected to be completed by next year as the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering expedition of project. But also it has given high hopes for the people in and around Janakpur in particular.

"From the very day when the Janakpur-Jaynagar railway will hit the track prices of goods will decrease and people can save money and invest in some other things. Apart from it, Nepal also would progress exponentially in the field of technologies and skills," Aman Chitrakar, Spokesperson at Railway Department claimed. For the construction of railways infrastructures, the Government of India has allotted IRCON Company along with Raman Construction from Nepal. The total distance of Jaynagar Bardibas railways is 69 kilometers.

