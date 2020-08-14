Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets land near Baghdad airport after week of anti-US attacks

Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks. Friday's attack took place as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi prepares to travel to the United States for talks about Iraq's future strategic relationship with Washington.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:51 IST
Rockets land near Baghdad airport after week of anti-US attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad airport near a military base in the complex that houses U.S. forces, the Iraqi military said, after one of the busiest weeks of attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq for months. The incident caused no casualties, the military said.

It followed at least five attacks directed at U.S. interests in Iraq this week, including four blasts against convoys carrying supplies to bases housing U.S. forces, a rocket attack on an air base north of Baghdad and a rocket attack near the U.S. Embassy in the capital. Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks.

Friday's attack took place as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi prepares to travel to the United States for talks about Iraq's future strategic relationship with Washington. It also comes after Israel and the United Arab Emirates, two regional opponents of Iran, announced they would normalise diplomatic ties, a move that some commentators say provides a fresh challenge to Iran's power in the Middle East.

Iraq, where U.S.-Iran tensions have often spilled over into violence, seeks to avoid being drawn into any regional conflagration. The Middle East came close to a full conflict in January after a U.S. drone strike killed the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport.

Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths. The militias see Kadhimi as having firmly sided with the United States since he took office in May, after he ordered an arrest raid against one powerful Iran-aligned group and has indicated he wants to rein in the paramilitaries.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Shekhawat, Rupani review planning and implementation of JMM

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani jointly reviewed the planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission JMM in the state through video conference on Friday, a statement said. Gujarat i...

DU refutes Dy CM Sisodia's allegation of corruption against it

Delhi University on Friday refuted the allegations of corruption levelled against it by the city government last week, saying it has offended the sentiments varsity staffers and students who have worked hard to build the academic standards ...

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the presidents decision to seek a third term, and organizers elsewhere vowed further action against his bid to stand again. A...

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020