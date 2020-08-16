Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Korea reports largest virus jump since March

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths. The number of new cases was the highest since 367 were reported on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel from nationwide to combat an outbreak in the less populated southern region.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:21 IST
S. Korea reports largest virus jump since March

South Korea has reported 279 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, it's highest daily jump since early March, as fears grow about a massive outbreak in the greater capital region. The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday brought the national caseload to 15,318, including 305 deaths.

The number of new cases was the highest since 367 were reported on March 8, when the country was concentrating public health tools and personnel from nationwide to combat an outbreak in the less populated southern region. The KCDC said 253 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to 26 million people, where health authorities have been struggling to stem transmissions linked to various places and groups, including churches, nursery homes, schools, restaurants and door-to-door salespeople.

Infections were also reported in other major cities, such as Busan and Daegu, a southeastern city that was the epicenter of the country's previous virus crisis in late February and March, when hundreds of new cases were reported each day..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Washington QB Smith cleared to practice

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for football activities and is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, multiple outlets reported late Saturday. Smith, 36, has not parti...

Surging Rangers get past host Rockies

Derek Dietrich homered, Shin-Soo Choo had three hits, and the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 in Denver on Saturday night. Elvis Andrus and Jose Trevino had two hits apiece and Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh innin...

Jerry Kelly hangs onto Senior Players lead at Firestone

Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestones challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Its another tough day. Its another tough golf ...

D-backs snuff Padres' 9th-inning rally to win 3rd straight

Catcher Carson Kelly tagged out pinch runner Jorge Mateo at the plate on a close play for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, saving the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. The Diam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020