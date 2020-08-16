Pak's coronavirus tally jumps to 288,717, death toll at 6,168
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 288,717 on Sunday after 670 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Health authorities have so far conducted a total of 2,277,153 tests to detect coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry said.
Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 288,717 on Sunday after 670 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. Six more fatalities were reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,168, it said.
While 266,301 patients were recovered so far, 769 are in critical condition at various hospitals across the country. With the detection of the 670 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 288,717, the ministry said.
Of the total infections, Sindh reported the maximum number of 125,904 cases, followed by Punjab at 95,391, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,153, Islamabad at 15,378, Balochistan at 12,224, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,486 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,181. Health authorities have so far conducted a total of 2,277,153 tests to detect coronavirus infection in the country, the ministry said..
