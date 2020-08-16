Left Menu
Development News Edition

India restores 4G internet services in parts of Kashmir

"The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis," a government statement said on Sunday, adding the internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 22:43 IST
India restores 4G internet services in parts of Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday restored high speed 4G internet services in two districts of Kashmir after the Supreme Court last month said an indefinite shutdown of the internet there was illegal. The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the Muslim majority region was scrapped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile internet access. "The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis," a government statement said on Sunday, adding the internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi urges riders to control aggression after 'terrifying' crash

Yamahas Valentino Rossi has urged riders who make their way up to the premier class to exercise caution when fighting for track positions to avoid a repeat of the horror collision that halted the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The red flag ...

Protesters rally in Brussels against mandatory mask use

Brussels Belgium, August 16 ANISputnik People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules. ...

Man hit by vehicle in Delhi dies in hospital

A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said. Delhi Police in a statement said, On August 14 at around 940 PM a MLC was received at police station Hauz Khas regardi...

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects in Manipur tomorrow

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be laying the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores in Manipur on Monday. The event will be held in the presence of state Chief Minister N Bir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020