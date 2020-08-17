Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka goes dark after nationwide power breakdown

Sri Lanka plunged into darkness on Monday as a massive power outage hit the entire country following a technical failure at a major power plant. The power supply was restored in many parts of the country after six hours, but Colombo was still in darkness. The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub- Station.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:08 IST
Lanka goes dark after nationwide power breakdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka plunged into darkness on Monday as a massive power outage hit the entire country following a technical failure at a major power plant. The outage hit the country at around midday. The power supply was restored in many parts of the country after six hours, but Colombo was still in darkness.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub- Station. There was chaos on the streets of Colombo as traffic lights failed following the breakdown in the electricity supply.

Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of Colombo following the failure of the traffic lights.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level

Italian government bonds dipped and the spread over Germany reached its tightest level since February as more money flowed into the global economy, this time courtesy of the Chinese central bank, boosting stocks and other riskier assets glo...

COVID-19: 1 death, 130 new cases reported in Manipur

As many as 130 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries, and one death due to coronavirus was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the state government. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 4,112, and the death toll...

Karnataka Cong 'patronised' radical outfits, alleges former minister Roshan Baig

Expelled Congress leader R Roshan Baig has alleged that the party in Karnataka had patronised extreme radical organisations for over a decade and that MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, targeted in recent mob fury here, was a victim of SDPIs v...

Israeli investor glee met with Emirati caution after deal on ties

From a proposed rail link to the Gulf from the Israeli port of Haifa, to quick-hop direct flights from Tel Aviv, the prospect of formal relations with the United Arab Emirates is stirring excitement in Israel.In the UAE, which Israeli busin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020