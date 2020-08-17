Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Ahmedi men booked in Pakistan for sacrificing cow on Eid ul Azha

Three Ahmedi men have been booked for sacrificing a cow on Eid ul Azha this month in Pakistan's Punjab province in violation of a ban on the minority community to sacrifice animals in accordance with Islamic practices.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:10 IST
3 Ahmedi men booked in Pakistan for sacrificing cow on Eid ul Azha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three Ahmedi men have been booked for sacrificing a cow on Eid ul Azha this month in Pakistan's Punjab province in violation of a ban on the minority community to sacrifice animals in accordance with Islamic practices. Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the three men from the Ahmadi community under the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of an official of a religious seminary in Pirmahal, Sialkot district, some 130 kilometers from Lahore.

Cleric Mufti Abid Fareed, the administrator of the Jamia Umer Farooq seminary Pirmahal, said in the complaint that a local jeweler and his two sons had sacrificed a cow on Eid ul Azha (August 1) and distributed its meat among Sunni Muslims. "The Ahmadis who are not Muslims also donated the cow's hide to a religious seminary. The suspects have hurt the beliefs of the Muslims," he said.

Police raided the house of the three persons, who escaped fearing for their lives. Last month, Islamic symbols from the graves of minority Ahmadi community members were removed following a protest by religious extremists in Gujranwala, some 80 kilometers from Lahore.

The Jamaat Ahmadiyya Pakistan said while the government is trying to give the impression that Pakistan supports religious harmony and tolerance, it is following the desires of the extremists to carry out activities against a marginalized community. "The Ahmadis residing in Pakistan are not at peace even after their demise," it said.

There have been a number of incidents across Pakistan in which the graves of the Ahmadi community members were desecrated by religious zealots. Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from traveling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

In Pakistan, around 10 million out of the 220 million population are non-Muslims. According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs, and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

JK: 2 militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Hours after Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT militants carried out an attack which left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of th...

Italy's bond spread tightens to pre-COVID 19 crisis level

Italian government bonds dipped and the spread over Germany reached its tightest level since February as more money flowed into the global economy, this time courtesy of the Chinese central bank, boosting stocks and other riskier assets glo...

COVID-19: 1 death, 130 new cases reported in Manipur

As many as 130 new COVID-19 cases, 64 recoveries, and one death due to coronavirus was reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, said the state government. With this, the total number of cases in the state rises to 4,112, and the death toll...

Karnataka Cong 'patronised' radical outfits, alleges former minister Roshan Baig

Expelled Congress leader R Roshan Baig has alleged that the party in Karnataka had patronised extreme radical organisations for over a decade and that MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, targeted in recent mob fury here, was a victim of SDPIs v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020