Germany investigates car crash series in Berlin as Islamist attack - Focus

Germany investigates car crash series in Berlin as Islamist attack - FocusReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:36 IST
German authorities are investigating a series of car accidents that left several people injured on a Berlin motorway on Tuesday evening as an Islamist attack, prosecutors' spokesman told Focus magazine on Wednesday.
"According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack," the spokesman was quoted as saying. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.
A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutors was not immediately available for comment.