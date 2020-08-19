Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalisation

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted unilateral annexation by Israel of West Bank territory sought by the Palestinians, “could be viewed as positive.” But he refrained from outright backing the move and stressed Saudi Arabia is open to establishing similar relations on condition that a peace agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians. His remarks during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas were the first public comment by Saudi Arabia on Thursday's surprise announcement by US President Donald Trump that his administration helped broker the UAE-Israel agreement.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:43 IST
Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalisation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@FaisalbinFarhan )

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Wednesday cautiously welcomed an agreement between its close ally the United Arab Emirates and Israel to establish full ties and exchange embassies. Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted unilateral annexation by Israel of West Bank territory sought by the Palestinians, "could be viewed as positive." But he refrained from outright backing the move and stressed Saudi Arabia is open to establishing similar relations on condition that a peace agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians.

His remarks during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas were the first public comment by Saudi Arabia on Thursday's surprise announcement by US President Donald Trump that his administration helped broker the UAE-Israel agreement. Bahrain, Oman and Egypt issued official statements welcoming the agreement. The kingdom did not issue similar statements and did not respond to requests for comment until Wednesday's news conference in Berlin.

The UAE framed its agreement as a successful measure that halted Israeli plans to annex West Bank territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said the suspension is only temporary. The Palestinians have issued scathing statements saying the UAE undermined Arab consensus and describing the move as a "betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause." Saudi Arabia, like other Arab Gulf states, has built quiet ties with Israel over the years, in part because of shared concerns over Iran and its policies in the region.

Prince Faisal reiterated during the press conference the kingdom's long-stated public stance of support for the Arab Peace Initiative — sponsored by Saudi Arabia in 2002 — which promises Israel full ties with Arab states if a peace settlement is reached with the Palestinians. Conditions for that, however, must be based on internationally recognized parameters, he said.

"Once that is achieved, all things are possible," Prince Faisal said. He reiterated the kingdom's long-held public stance that a future Palestinian state should include east Jerusalem as its capital.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor's death

After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday. The CBI, which took over the probe into an FIR registered by ...

15-year-old girl raped by 5 persons in Tripura

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Tripuras Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday. The five persons forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Dewan Bazar area and raped her while she was returning from her elder...

21-gun salute to policeman who died of COVID-19

Coimbatore, Aug 19 PTI A 21-gun salute was given on Wednesday to a police constable who died of COVID-19. The 30-year-old Minhajuddin, working in Tirupur district, was admitted to the ESI Hospital here on Tuesday after testing positive for ...

J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the security fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020