Number of COVID-19 cases in Argentina rises by 6,693 to 312,659

Argentina has confirmed 6,693 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 312,659, the national Ministry of Health said.

ANI | Updated: 20-08-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 06:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires (Argentina), Aug 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 6,693 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 312,659, the national Ministry of Health said. The death toll has increased by 283 to 6,630 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed 6,840 new COVID-19 cases and 235 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

