Number of COVID-19 cases in Argentina rises by 6,693 to 312,659

Buenos Aires (Argentina), Aug 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Argentina has confirmed 6,693 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 312,659, the national Ministry of Health said. The death toll has increased by 283 to 6,630 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed 6,840 new COVID-19 cases and 235 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)