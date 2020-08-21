Left Menu
Development News Edition

Live air-to-air missile found at central Florida airport

The discovery led to a partial evacuation of the airport, the newspaper reported. MacDill's explosive ordnance team secured the device, then the logistics readiness squadron assisted them in bringing it to Tampa on a flatbed trailer, Hanner said.(AP) PMS PMS.

PTI | Lakeland | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:10 IST
Live air-to-air missile found at central Florida airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A live air-to-air missile discovered at a small central Florida airport has been secured in a munition storage facility at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. The unarmed French S-530 air-to-air missile was found at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Friday.

"It is secured and safe and they are just waiting on when and where they are going to dispose of the missile. Those details are yet to be solidified," Lt. Brandon Hanner, chief of media operations at MacDill, told The Ledger. Hanner said typically these kinds of weapons are taken to the explosives range and detonated. But this one is "too large to do that at MacDill," so the disposal logistics are being planned out.

"The only thing out of the ordinary about this is it is not a US-made missile, which is why we were dispatched out to it," Hanner said. The missile was found near Draken International, a defense contractor located at the airport. The discovery led to a partial evacuation of the airport, the newspaper reported.

MacDill's explosive ordnance team secured the device, then the logistics readiness squadron assisted them in bringing it to Tampa on a flatbed trailer, Hanner said.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Trump former aide, 3 others arrested over 'Build the Wall' campaign fraud

President Donald Trumps former chief strategist Steve Bannon are among four people arrested for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign to build the US-Mexico border wall,...

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago. The Unite...

US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all UN sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls and stocks retrace decline on U.S. recovery concerns

Oil prices fell, the dollar eased and equities rose, reversing earlier declines on Thursday as the near-term U.S. economic outlook dimmed and concerns mounted about excess crude stocks.Oil fell more than 1 on Thursday after Reuters reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020