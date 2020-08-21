Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali junta releases two officials as coup supporters plan to rally

Leaders of Keita's ruling coalition said they met senior coup figures on Thursday. "It went well," Djibril Tall, the president of a party within the coalition, told Radio France Internationale (RFI), adding that he was not concerned the junta would cling to power.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:56 IST
Mali junta releases two officials as coup supporters plan to rally

Mali's military junta has released two senior government officials detained during the coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, an ally of Keita said, as U.N. human rights officials met overnight with the ousted leader. There has been no word from Keita since Tuesday, when he dissolved parliament and then resigned after being detained at gunpoint, deepening the crisis facing a country already struggling to fend off an insurgency by Islamist militants.

The release of Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe and the president's private secretary, Sabane Mahalmoudou, came as junta leaders held discussions with political leaders about creating a transitional authority. "They were freed but I don't know in what condition," the head of Keita's party, Bocary Treta, told Reuters.

A United Nations human rights team visited Keita and other detainees late on Thursday, the U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, said. It provided no details on what was said or on the condition of the captives. The streets of the capital Bamako were calm for the third straight day on Friday ahead of a rally planned by an opposition coalition that led protests against Keita before the coup and has since embraced the mutineers.

The coup leaders have said they acted because the country was sinking into chaos and insecurity, largely the fault of poor government. They said they wanted to rebuild stability and have promised to oversee a transition to elections within a "reasonable" amount of time. But the military overthrow has dismayed international and regional powers, who fear it could further destabilise the former French colony and West Africa's entire Sahel region.

A coup in 2012 helped hasten a takeover of northern Mali by al Qaeda-linked militants, and al Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates are active in the north and centre of the country. Leaders of Keita's ruling coalition said they met senior coup figures on Thursday.

"It went well," Djibril Tall, the president of a party within the coalition, told Radio France Internationale (RFI), adding that he was not concerned the junta would cling to power. Junta spokesman Ismael Wague said in an interview with France 24 television on Thursday that the officers were meeting political leaders and activists to chart a way forward.

"At the end of the meetings with the parties, we will put in place a transitional council with a transitional president," Wague said. A delegation from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is expected to arrive soon in Bamako, after the bloc held an emergency summit on Thursday aimed at reversing the coup.

The mission, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, intends "to negotiate the immediate release of the president and also ensure the restoration of constitutional government," Jonathan's spokesman said. The timing of the visit is not yet confirmed. ECOWAS has already suspended Mali's membership, shut off borders and halted financial flows to the country.

France, which has troops in Mali to counter the jihadist threat, has joined other foreign powers in condemning the junta and calling for Keita's release. But in contrast to ECOWAS, it has emphasised the need for a return to democratic rule, rather than the reversal of the coup. "Power must be returned to civilians as soon as possible and the transition guaranteed," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

VB violence : NGT directive misinterpreted by some stakeholders - environmentalist

Environmental activist Subhas Dutta, whose petition to the National Green Tribunal led it to frame guidelines for holding the annual Poush Mela in Santiniketan, said on Friday that the directive of the green bench had been misinterpreted in...

Gaza-Israel violence prompts stepped-up mediation efforts

Gaza militants fired rockets towards Israel which responded with air strikes overnight, the Israeli military said, in the most serious escalation of cross-border violence in months, prompting mediators to step up de-escalation efforts.There...

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020