Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610
The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:46 IST
Mexico City [Mexico], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,928 to 549,734 within the same period of time.
A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,778 new cases of the coronavirus, with 625 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)
ALSO READ
Mexico's coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
Mexico-based church leader charged with sex crimes ordered held on $90 mln bail
Families of coronavirus victims lament 'lack of control' in Mexico
Mexico resort pulls controversial 'anything goes' tourism ad
U.S. travel warning puts virus-battered Mexico on par with war-torn nations