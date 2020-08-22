Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:46 IST
Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mexico City [Mexico], August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,928 to 549,734 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,778 new cases of the coronavirus, with 625 fatalities. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020