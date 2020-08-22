Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic records biggest single-day jump

The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:46 IST
Czech Republic records biggest single-day jump

The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The previous high was 377 cases registered on March 27.

Saturday's announcement comes a day after neighboring Slovakia also reported a record daily increase of infected people. The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several devotees in the state also offered prayers at the Sri Satya Ganapathi...

24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 cr of stressed NBFCs, HFCs sanctioned so far under SLS

The finance ministry on Saturday said 24 proposals worth Rs 8,594 crore of stressed NBFCs and HFCs have been sanctioned under the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The scheme,...

Shriram City Union Finance launches fixed deposit scheme at up to 10.53 per cent pa yield

New Delhi India Aug 22 ANINewsVoir Shriram City Union Finance Shriram City, one of Indias leading deposits accepting NBFCs, has announced a high yield fixed deposit FD scheme to benefit its potential clientele in the best possible way. Shri...

Sushant case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, reached the late actors residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon. The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajputs flat, where he was found hanging on June 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020