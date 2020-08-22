Czech Republic records biggest single-day jump
The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.PTI | Prague | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:46 IST
The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest 24-hour period. The previous high was 377 cases registered on March 27.
Saturday's announcement comes a day after neighboring Slovakia also reported a record daily increase of infected people. The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.
