Reuters Odd News Summary

Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief Finding the pandemic scary? Customers this weekend in Tokyo can lie in a 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 02:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

COVID-19 scary? Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief

Finding the pandemic scary? A Japanese group is trying to take people's minds off COVID-19 - by putting them in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies. Customers this weekend in Tokyo can lie in a 2-metre (6 1/2-foot) windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water.

