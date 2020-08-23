Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Mexico nears somber coronavirus milestone even as signs of hope emerge

Standing in a graveyard on the outskirts of Mexico City decked out in a cowboy hat to cover his rugged features from the sun, guitar player Eberardo Vargas this week had fewer funerals to play at than he has for most of the coronavirus pandemic. Even as Mexico approaches a grim new milestone in its battle with the pandemic - 60,000 fatalities - signs of relief are beginning to emerge in the country that has registered more dead than any other bar the United States and Brazil. Kremlin critic Navalny is flown to German hospital; in 'worrying' condition

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. There was no word yet from the Charite hospital on his condition but the founder of the activist group that arranged the flight called Navalny's health condition "very worrying". Morales' office denounces sex complaint as 'dirty war' by interim government

The press office of former Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced a criminal complaint of sex abuse as part of a "dirty war" by the interim government against the ousted leader less than two months before the country's general elections. Bolivia's justice ministry this week filed a complaint against Morales, 60, for statutory rape and human trafficking in connection to his alleged relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Maduro says Venezuela buying Iranian missiles 'a good idea'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday said it would be a "good idea" to look into buying missiles from Iran, a day after Colombia said Venezuela was considering such a plan amid growing ties between Caracas and Tehran. Iran in May supplied gasoline to Venezuela to ease chronic shortages, triggering alarm bells in Washington as the two countries expand trade relations amid efforts to undermine aggressive U.S. sanctions programs. Pompeo to visit Israel and UAE with peace, Iran and China on agenda, sources say

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and the United Arab Emirates a day later to discuss the countries' normalisation deal, according to two sources briefed on his itinerary said. Also on Pompeo's agenda will be the security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the sources, who declined to be identified by name or nationality. Global coronavirus deaths approach 800,000

The global death toll from the coronavirus approached 800,000 on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil and India leading the rise in fatalities. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the past two weeks that ended on Friday. Sudan ready to cooperate with ICC over Darfur, says PM

Sudan's prime minister said on Saturday the country was ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) so those accused of war crimes in Darfur appear before the tribunal, a list that includes ousted President Omar al-Bashir. Bashir, who has been in jail in Khartoum since he was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur in a conflict that killed an estimated 300,000 people. Israeli protesters, decrying corruption, keep pressure on Netanyahu

Thousands of Israelis protested in Jerusalem on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the summer outcry denouncing alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic showed little signs of abating. A large crowd marched in the streets outside Netanyahu's official residence, waving signs and flags and calling for his resignation. Some protesters clashed with police, who arrested at least seven people. One police officer was injured. Belarusian opposition leader sees herself as a symbol of change

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees herself as a symbol of change whose role is to help deliver new elections as President Alexander Lukashenko will have to quit sooner or later, she told Reuters on Saturday. Speaking in Lithuania where she and her two children have fled for security reasons, Tsikhanouskaya said she felt duty-bound to do what she could to support protesters in her home country but would not run for president again. Mali's coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

A key meeting on Saturday between Mali's coup leaders and mediators from West Africa's regional bloc seeking a return to civilian rule ended after just 20 minutes. Tuesday's overthrow of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been condemned abroad, but celebrated by many in a country battling an Islamist insurgency and months of political unrest.