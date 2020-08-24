Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to six -Anadolu

The death toll from flash floods in Turkey's northern Black Sea region rose to six late on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts continued for 10 missing people, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. It said efforts were underway to re-open 83 roads, adding that the agency had sent 9 million lira ($1.23 million) in emergency funds to the region.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:25 IST
Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to six -Anadolu

The death toll from flash floods in Turkey's northern Black Sea region rose to six late on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts continued for 10 missing people, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. Floodwaters caused by unusually heavy rainfall dragged debris and vehicles along a road, leaving them buried in mud, footage from the province of Giresun showed. Residents were seen clearing streets, as construction machines lifted the debris and cleared roads.

Several roads have been blocked due to overflowing streams, while power outages were experienced in various parts of the region. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday power was restored to some areas, but the damage to infrastructure was extensive. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that 157 people had so far been rescued with efforts from nearly a thousand aid workers. It said efforts were underway to re-open 83 roads, adding that the agency had sent 9 million lira ($1.23 million) in emergency funds to the region. ($1 = 7.3253 liras)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The Flipkart page was spotted by a popula...

NIIT Technologies is now Coforge

NOIDA, India, Aug. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- NIIT Technologies LimitedNSE COFORGE, a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced that the company has begun operating under a new name Coforge Limited with a newly designed c...

Meet India's most desirable dudes

New Delhi India, Aug 24 ANIMediawire Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020