Indian-Americans conduct fund raising for senatorial campaign of Congressman Joe Kennedy

The US India Security Council has conducted a virtual fund raising for Congressman Joe Kennedy, scion of the famous Kennedy family, who is running for a seat in the Senate from the state of Massachusetts. Joe, grandson of US Senator and US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy, grandnephew of former president John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy, and great-grandson of former US Ambassador to the UK Joseph P. Kennedy Sr, is running against incumbent Senator Ed Markey.

In his address during the fund raiser programme on Friday, Joe spoke about his vision for Massachusetts and how he plans to tackle the various issues confronting the state. Kennedy said that rebuilding the businesses in the state, with emphasis on small scale industry, is his main priority.

He also said that the recent attacks against a minority community did not reflect the great values and ethos of America, stressing that restoring the pride of the country and the respect it commands in the comity of nations would be his highest priority as a senator. The virtual conference and fund raiser was attended by eminent Indian-Americans, including Ramesh Kapur, Koty Srinivasa, Bharat Barai, Anil Deshpande, Rajendar Dichpally, Ravi Hotchandani, Anup Vashist , and Vijay Nalamada.

Kapur, a long-time friend of the Kennedy family, said that the Indian-American community has a great friend in Joe and urged him to be a member of the Armed Service committee of the senate so that he can help the US and India face the many challenges that the two democracies face. He also said that Markey has not endeared himself to the Indian-American Community.

Nalamada urged Joe to reform the immigration policies and ensure that America removed the present quota system so that the country can benefit from the best talent from other nations like India. Dichpally highlighted the special relationship the Kennedy family shared with India quoting the example when former president John F Kennedy broke the protocol to go inside the Air India aircraft to receive the first Indian prime minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, who had come on a state visit to the US.

Other participants expressed hope that Joe will visit India officially as a senator and understand the country and its people for a long-lasting partnership between the two countries. They also wished that Joe tackle poverty issues the same way and with the same passion his late grandfather addressed them and earned a permanent place in the hearts of the poor and the under privileged.