9 killed, 17 wounded in southern Philippines blasts
At least nine people were killed and 17 others wounded in twin blasts in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the military and police said.ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:49 IST
Manila [Philippines], August 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least nine people were killed and 17 others wounded in twin blasts in Sulu province in the southern Philippines on Monday, the military and police said.
In an initial report, the military said the first explosion occurred around 12 noon in front of a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province.
About one hour after the first blast, a second explosion rocked a church at 1 pm, about 70 metres away from the first blast site. (ANI/Xinhua)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Manila
- Xinhua
- Sulu
- Jolo
ALSO READ
Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
Philippines' Duterte has 'huge trust' in Russia vaccine, volunteers for trial
Philippines' Duterte has 'huge trust' in Russia vaccine, volunteers for trial
Philippines talking to Russian vaccine maker on trials, seeks 'complete dossier'
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on coronavirus scare