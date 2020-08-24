Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada and victims' families press Iran for answers over downed jetliner

Canada and families of the victims of a downed Ukrainian jetliner are pressing Iran for additional answers, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided "limited and selected information." The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marked the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for analysis in July.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:00 IST
Canada and victims' families press Iran for answers over downed jetliner
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Canada and families of the victims of a downed Ukrainian jetliner are pressing Iran for additional answers, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided "limited and selected information."

The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marked the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for analysis in July. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.

Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Tehran said the analysis shows the plane was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast.

"This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event," Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Sunday night. "The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second."

They asked why the missiles were launched and why Iran's air space was open. An association representing families of the plane's victims dismissed the report in a statement that said they needed to know why a second missile was fired at the aircraft.

Earlier on Sunday, Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) questioned why commercial airlines continued operating in the area affected by the conflict. Under U.N. rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank enables banking services through Aadhaar cards

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Monday said it has enabled banking services through Aadhaar by integrating with the Aadhaar enabled Payment System AePS. PPBLs customers can access to basic banking services such as cash withdrawal, balance e...

IEX board accepts resignation of MD & CEO Rajiv Srivastava

India Energy Exchange IEX on Monday said its board of directors have accepted resignation of its Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Srivastava. The company has given Satyanarayan Goel the additional charge of Managing Director and CEO.Board of...

Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter

Indias main opposition Congress party on Monday rejected a request from its leader, Sonia Gandhi, that she be allowed to step down, after a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has dominated the party for seven decades. Earlier...

Zoom U.S. users hit by partial outage

Video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it was trying to address a partial outage that left thousands of users in the United States unable to log in to work meetings or attend classes remotely.Outage tracking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020