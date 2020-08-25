Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nikki Haley invokes her Indian roots, says America is not racist

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday (local time) invoked her Indian roots, saying she was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants and asserted that America is not a racist country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:48 IST
Nikki Haley invokes her Indian roots, says America is not racist
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday (local time). (Video grab: Trump campaign Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday (local time) invoked her Indian roots, saying she was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants and asserted that America is not a racist country. As she took the stage on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Haley said although her parents faced discrimination and hardship, they never gave in to "grievance and hate", CNN reported.

"This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a saree. I was a brown girl in a black and white world," said the Republican politician, who is the only Indian-American listed to be speaking at the convention. "We faced discrimination and hardship. But my parents never gave in to grievance and hate. My mom built a successful business. My dad taught 30 years at a historically black college. And the people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor," Haley added.

The former UN envoy said that America is a story that is a work in progress. "Now is the time to build on that progress, and make America even freer, fairer and better for everyone," she was quoted as saying by CNN. "In much of the Democratic Party, it is now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country." she said.

Haley remarked, "The American people know we can do better. And of course, we know that every single black life is valuable." "The black cops who have been shot in the line of duty -- they matter. The black small business owners who have watched their life's work go up in flames -- they matter. The black kids who have been gunned down on the playground -- their lives matter too. Their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets," she said.

Haley's remarks assume significance as protests across the US broke out earlier this year, after George Floyd, an African-American man, died when an officer named Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin had kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. "It does not have to be like this. It was not like this in South Carolina five years ago. Our state came face-to-face with evil. A white supremacist walked into Mother Emanuel Church during Bible Study. Twelve African Americans pulled up a chair and prayed with him for an hour. Then he began to shoot," Haley said.

She added that everyone irrespective of their colour and from different political parties came together to remove "a divisive symbol peacefully and respectfully".

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman SI accuses colleague of sexually exploiting her with false promise of marriage

A woman Sub-Inspector has accused another SI of Odisha Police of sexually exploiting her with a false promise of marriage, officials said. The woman has lodged a formal complaint with the DGPs office and has sought stern action against the ...

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020