Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were "constructive" - Tasnim

Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were "constructive" - TasnimReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:37 IST
Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief were constructive, Iran's top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi who traveled to Iran to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites.
"Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities," said Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
"A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start."
ALSO READ
FOCUS-Fuelled by Volvo, China's Geely seeks launchpad to enter auto giant orbit
Australian PM extends lead as country's most preferred leader, poll shows
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide