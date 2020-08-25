Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients

The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China that used expired ingredients has been required to pay more than USD 400,000 in a case publicised by state TV, a regulator announced Tuesday. One of the outlets in the city of Nanchang was criticised on July 16 on an annual consumer protection programme that in past years has focused on foreign auto, smartphone and other brands.

Burger King apologised at that time and promised to cooperate with the investigation of outlets operated by a franchisee. The restaurant operator was fined 916,504 yuan (USD 132,600), the Nanchang Market Supervision Bureau announced. The bureau also confiscated “illegal income,” raising the total to 2.8 million yuan (USD 407,000).

Food safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers..