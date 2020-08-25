Left Menu
Ukraine to restrict Jewish pilgrimage in response to Israel plea

"At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly restrict the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year)," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement. It did not say how many Hasidic Jews would be allowed into Ukraine for the event or give any further detail.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:19 IST
Ukraine said on Tuesday it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews from Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. "At the request of the Prime Minister of Israel, a decision was made to significantly restrict the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year)," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

It did not say how many Hasidic Jews would be allowed into Ukraine for the event or give any further detail. The head of Israel's coronavirus task force has asked Zelenskiy to ban the annual pilgrimage outright because of concerns the central Ukrainian town of Uman could be a hotbed of coronavirus contagion.

Zelenskiy's office has declined to comment on whether Kyiv might ban the Hasidic pilgrimage entirely, not just limit it. Israel is among a series of countries from which any travellers to Ukraine must quarantine themselves for 14 days after arrival. Israel registered 230.6 new infections per 100,000 of its population last week while Ukraine's rate was 54.9.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews descend on Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement in the late 18th and early 19th centuries and died in 1810. Rosh Hashanah celebrations this year run from Sept. 18-20.

The Ukrainian and Israeli governments have issued a joint statement pleading with pilgrims to cancel their trips, but significant numbers are still planning to go.

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Climate change, land use can increase soil erosion by water: Study

Soil loss due to water runoff is more likely to increase around the world over the next 50 years due to climate change and intensive land cultivation, according to new research. This was the conclusion of an international team of researcher...

COLUMN-Megacities after coronavirus: Kemp

Densely populated and highly connected megacities such as London and New York have been the most dynamic centres of the modern economy but for the same reasons have proved especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.Density and connectedness h...

Mahad miracle: 4-yr-old boy rescued from Maha building rubble

A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed building that collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said. The joy was shortlived as the lifeless body of his 30 -year-old mother NaushinNadim Ban...

UAE, Israel defence ministers discuss normalisation accord by phone - WAM

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for defense affairs and Israels defense minister discussed the UAE-Israel agreement to normalize ties by phone on Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said.Mohammed al-Bawardi and Benny Gantz noted t...
