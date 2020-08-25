Left Menu
Indian Ambassador hands over medical aid to Lebanon to help in fight against COVID-19

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the country's fight against the coronavirus.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:22 IST
Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan handing over the PPE kits to Lebanon Minister of Public Health Hamad Hassan. . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the country's fight against the coronavirus. The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister of Public Health of Lebanon.

The Ambassador also had a meeting with Hassan in which the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest including encouraging Indian pharma exports to Lebanon. This is the second tranche of India's assistance to Lebanon in the aftermath of tragic explosions of August 4.

Earlier, 58 MT of medical, food and relief supplies were delivered to Lebanon on August 14. (ANI)

