Left Menu
Development News Edition

US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

U.S. officials announced Tuesday that the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi after the two countries agreed to normalize relations.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 00:55 IST
US officials: 1st Israel-UAE commercial flight next week

U.S. officials announced Tuesday that the first commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is scheduled for next week, carrying American and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi after the two countries agreed to normalize relations. The flight, likely on an Israeli El-Al airliner, would carry a U.S. delegation headed by President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O'Brien, the officials said.

They said the Israeli delegation would be made up of experts in the fields of aviation, space, health and banking. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. It will be the first known direct flight by Israel's state airline to a Gulf Arab country and an important sign of progress in implementing the Aug. 13 agreement by Israel and the UAE to establish official relations.

The flight also would indicate Saudi support for the deal. The Saudis have voiced lukewarm support and until now have not said whether they would allow the two countries to use its airspace for direct flights. Without Saudi acquiescence, flights would likely have to take a roundabout and potentially risky route around Yemen and through the Persian Gulf.

The UAE is just the third Arab country to agree to official relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan. Israeli and American officials have expressed hope that other Gulf Arab countries will soon follow suit, with relations based on mutual commercial and security interests, and their shared enmity toward Iran..

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala secretariat fire: Opposition alleges important files destroyed

High drama was witnessed at the secretariat here on Tuesday after a minor fire broke out at the protocol department, with Opposition Congress and BJP alleging that important files relating to the gold smuggling case were destroyed, while th...

Cash-strapped Caribbean recovers from deadly Storm Laura

Caribbean islands already reeling from the economic impact of coronavirus started recovering on Tuesday from the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Laura, which left at least 24 dead and damaged thousands of homes and electricity infrastructu...

Brazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19

Brazilian labor prosecutors have sued JBS SA to compel the removal of workers at one of its chicken processing plants, asking the company to assess their health, and ultimately test them for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement o...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S.-China phone calls boosts optimism, euro gains

The euro rose on better-than-expected German business morale data on Tuesday while global equity markets gained, with the SP 500 and Nasdaq poised to set new closing highs, as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese trade officials fueled opt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020