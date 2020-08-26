Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Renault ask FIA to drop Racing Point appeal

Renault have requested Formula One's governing body FIA to withdraw its appeal against the punishment imposed on Racing Point for copying Mercedes' brake ducts, the French team said on Tuesday. Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points and fined 400,000 euros ($473,360) for a breach of the sporting regulations at every race since the Austrian season-opener. Renault had joined Ferrari in protesting the stewards' decision, seeking stricter punishment against Racing Point.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 03:06 IST
Motor racing-Renault ask FIA to drop Racing Point appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Renault have requested Formula One's governing body FIA to withdraw its appeal against the punishment imposed on Racing Point for copying Mercedes' brake ducts, the French team said on Tuesday. Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points and fined 400,000 euros ($473,360) for a breach of the sporting regulations at every race since the Austrian season-opener.

Renault had joined Ferrari in protesting the stewards' decision, seeking stricter punishment against Racing Point. But Renault have now decided against taking the matter to FIA's International Court of Appeal, leaving Ferrari the only team still chasing the matter.

"Beyond the decisions, the matters at issue were vital to the integrity of Formula One, both during the current season and in the future," Renault said in a statement. "However, intensive and constructive work between the FIA, Renault... and all Formula One stakeholders has led to concrete progress in safeguarding the originality in the sport by way of amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations planned for the 2021 racing season, confirming the requirements to qualify as a constructor.

"Reaching this strategic objective, in the context of the new Concorde Agreement, was our priority. The controversy of the start of this season should be put behind us, as we need to focus on the remainder of an intense and unique championship." Racing Point, whose 2020 car is a close copy of last year's Mercedes, were allowed to continue competing without having to redesign the offending parts. ($1 = 0.8450 euros)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020