Cycling-Route for the 2020 Tour de France
The route for the 2020 Tour de France, which starts on Saturday: Aug 29. Stage 1 - Nice - Nice 156km
Aug 30. Stage 2 - Nice - Nice 186km Aug 31. Stage 3 - Nice - Sisteron 198km
Sept 1. Stage 4 - Sisteron - Orcieres-Merlette 160.5km Sept 2. Stage 5 - Gap - Privas 183km
Sept 3. Stage 6 - Le Teil - Mont Aigoual 191km Sept 4. Stage 7 - Millau - Lavaur 168km
Sept 5. Stage 8 - Cazeres-sur-Garonne - Loudenvielle 141km Sept 6. Stage 9 - Pau - Laruns 153km
Sept 7. Rest day - Charente-Maritime Sept 8. Stage 10 - Ile d’Oleron - Ile de Re 168.5km
Sept 9. Stage 11 - Chatelaillon Place - Poitiers 167.5km Sept 10. Stage 12 - Chauvigny - Sarran 218km
Sept 11. Stage 13 - Chatel Guyon - Puy Mary Cantal 191.5km Sept 12. Stage 14 - Clermont Ferrand - Lyon 194km
Sept 13. Stage 15 - Lyon - Grand Colombier 174.5 Sept 14. Rest day - Isere
Sept 15. Stage 16 - La-Tour-du-Pin - Villard-de-Lans 164km Sept 16. Stage 17 - Grenoble - Meribel Col de la Loze 170km
Sept 17. Stage 18 - Meribel - La Roche sur Foron 175km Sept 18. Stage 19 - Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole 166.5km
Sept 19. Stage 20 - Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles, inidividual time trial 36.2km Sept 20. Stage 21 - Mantes-la-Jolie - Paris Champs-Elysees 122km
