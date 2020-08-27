Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

Tarrant was largely emotionless through the last three days as more than 90 victims gave harrowing accounts of the attack and its traumatic impact on their lives. The grieving victims rejected Tarrant's white supremacist world view and urged the court to impose the toughest possible sentence.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:57 IST
New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealand's deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told the court in the city of Christchurch on Wednesday that he will not speak ahead of Justice Cameron Mander handing down his sentence, but will instead make a comment through a court-appointed lawyer.

The decision eased some concerns that Tarrant, who had elected to defend himself, would use his submission in court to talk about his extremist ideology. The 29-year-old Australian initially pleaded not guilty to all charges against him but later admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the 2019 shooting rampage at two Christchurch mosques which he livestreamed on Facebook.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge can impose a life term without parole, a sentence that has never been used in New Zealand. Tarrant was largely emotionless through the last three days as more than 90 victims gave harrowing accounts of the attack and its traumatic impact on their lives.

The grieving victims rejected Tarrant's white supremacist world view and urged the court to impose the toughest possible sentence. Prosecutors have told the court that Tarrant wanted to instill fear in those he described as invaders and that he carefully planned the attacks to cause maximum carnage.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel narrows Deutsche Bank subpoena for Trump records

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said it had narrowed a subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trumps financial records so that it would fall in line with an earlier ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Committ...

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020