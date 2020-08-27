Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Tour de France favourite Roglic says fit and ready to go

I'm here at the Tour start now, so that's good news," the 30-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider told a news conference two days before the start of the race. "I'm ready just like the other guys here.

Reuters | Nice | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:33 IST
Cycling-Tour de France favourite Roglic says fit and ready to go

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic said on Thursday he is ready for the Tour de France, removing any doubts about his participation in cycling's biggest event of the year following a heavy fall in his previous race. "I feel fine. I'm here at the Tour start now, so that's good news," the 30-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider told a news conference two days before the start of the race.

"I'm ready just like the other guys here. I'm going to do my best and we will see how it goes." The Vuelta champion was "in a lot of pain" after crashing at the Criterium du Dauphine on Aug. 15 and said last week he had not yet fully recovered, triggering speculation about his participation in the Tour.

"Everything looks good. He trained well at altitude and he is now here," said Jumbo-Visma coach Grischa Niermann. "We fully assume that we will ride the Tour with him."

Before his crash, Roglic had been in ominous form and his team appeared the most formidable of the peloton, with former Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin in support. Roglic, who won the Tour de l'Ain in stunning fashion when racing resumed following a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, was leading the Criterium du Dauphine until he crashed in the penultimate stage.

His lack of recent training could play against him with a treacherous mountain stage as early as the second stage on Sunday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five benches in Delhi HC to hold physical courts on rotation from Sept 1

The Delhi High Court Thursday said five of its benches will start holding physical courts on a rotation basis from September 1, and issued standard operating procedure SOP for it. The high court, which has been conducting hearings through v...

Amaravati: SBI hands over ambulance to Andhra Pradesh police

An ambulance was gifted and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police by the State Bank of India SBI on Thursday.SBI Deputy General Manager Ravimohan Saxena and others handed over the ambulance, worth Rs 20 lakhs, to Andhra Pradesh Director ...

Japan PM Abe to hold press conference on Friday amid health worries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m. 0800 GMT, his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.Ruling party officials have said Abes...

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020