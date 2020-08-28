Left Menu
Scholar schemes by Indian Government makes Nepali students dream come true

Dipesh Tharu had completed his intermediate-level studies from a science college in Kathmandu with distinction. He wanted to pursue his future as a civil engineer and wanted an internationally recognised graduation degree when a scholarship scheme from the Indian Embassy made his dream come true.

28-08-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Dipesh Tharu had completed his intermediate-level studies from a science college in Kathmandu with distinction. He wanted to pursue his future as a civil engineer and wanted an internationally recognised graduation degree when a scholarship scheme from the Indian Embassy made his dream come true. "My mother Indira Tharu works as a housemaid and my father Raju Tharu works as a driver. We hail from Nawalparasi but shifted to Kathmandu in search of a better future. My parents sacrificed a lot to ensure that I completed my schooling. I passed 12th from National School of Sciences, securing 80 per cent marks, after which I applied for the Embassy of India scholarship, and bagged a scholarship to study Civil Engineering in Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu," Dipesh said.

Currently, he is pursuing his degree in India on an all-expense-paid scholarship from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. "I recently passed my first year of Engineering, securing 3rd rank in my batch. Even though I stay far away from home, I thoroughly enjoy my stay in India and feel accepted as a family. There are many Nepali students in my college. We all get together on occasions like Dashain and celebrate it with our Indian friends. India, now, is my home away from home. I thank the Embassy of India and Indian Government for making my dreams come true," he said.

Alike Dipesh, Sudha Joshi is another Nepali student who got selected for the Golden Jubilee Scholarship to study the Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) in India. Joshi believes that scholarship scheme from the Embassy of India provided annually to Nepali students has helped her create a brighter future and achieve the dreams. "Many students feel hopeless at the thought of not being able to afford a college education. A lot of brilliant students are compelled to give up their studies before their higher education even starts. It is amazing for me to know that there are always these networks of support to assist students in their educational pursuits. The Indian Embassy has let students around the country know that if they want to pursue higher education, rarely will financial matters hold them back. I thank the Embassy from bottom of my heart for your support in me and my colleague's educational endeavours," Sudha said.

"I am currently studying Bachelors in Business Administration with hopes of becoming a successful business executive. The financial assistance provided to me will be of great help in paying my educational expenses and it will allow me to concentrate more of my time for studying," she added. The Embassy of India has been running various scholarship schemes, which have been providing a scholarship to continue the various level of studies within Nepal as well as bringing them to India.

Annually, the Embassy has been providing various kinds of scholarship and training to officials and students on various schemes, which exceeded the number 500. (ANI)

