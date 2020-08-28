Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine

A sniffer dog in Greece led coast guard officers to more than 100 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in a truck bound for Italy, officials said Friday.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:33 IST
Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine

A sniffer dog in Greece led coast guard officers to more than 100 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in a truck bound for Italy, officials said Friday. The coast guard said the discovery was made Thursday at the western Greek port of Patras as the truck was about to board an Italy-bound ferry.

A 63-year-old Greek man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after 105 kilogrammes of cocaine were discovered, shrink-wrapped in 100 plastic packages, the coast guard said. Authorities said the drugs had an estimated street value of at least 3 million euros (USD 3.6 million).

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gajendra Shekhawat and Nagaland CM discuss progress of Jal Jeevan mission

Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a video conference with the Nagaland Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio to discuss the progress of Jal Jeevan mission in the State. Shri Shekhawat joined the video conference from the hosp...

BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

BJP MLA S Angara tested positivefor COVID-19 Friday and advised home quarantine, healthdepartment sources said hereAngara, who returned from Bengaluru, went for a test ashe was having a headache and the result turned out positive,they saidT...

COVID strikes IPL: CSK player, multiple staff members test positive

A current India cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event sta...

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July

US consumers increased their spending by 1.9 per cent last month, a dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless. The July gain mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020