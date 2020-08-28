Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police try to foil Shi'ite gatherings in Indian Kashmir amid COVID curbs

Police sealed off parts of Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Friday to stop Shi'ite Muslims from gathering during their mourning month of Muharram amid the coronavirus outbreak and detained at least 50 people.

Reuters | Kashmir | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:10 IST
Police try to foil Shi'ite gatherings in Indian Kashmir amid COVID curbs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police sealed off parts of Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Friday to stop Shi'ite Muslims from gathering during their mourning month of Muharram amid the coronavirus outbreak and detained at least 50 people. Kashmir authorities have this year banned Muharram gatherings, in which worshippers flog themselves with steel-tipped flails or slash their bodies with knives, to mourn Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad.

Shi'ite crowds tried to gather in parts of Srinagar, but some were thwarted by police roadblocks and by officers searching vehicles and others chanting slogans were chased down by police. "At least 50 mourners were detained in Srinagar who defied the restrictions," a police officer said. Some scuffled with police before they were taken away.

Before the coronavirus curbs, Kashmir was already under heavy security since last year when the federal government revoked its special status and statehood, causing anger in the revolt-torn Muslim majority region. Kashmir is claimed in whole by India and neighbouring foe Pakistan and is ruled in part by both amid regular outbreaks of cross-border clashes.

Indian security forces killed four militants, including a top commander of the Al-Badr militant group, south of Srinagar, Kashmir valley's police chief, Vijay Kumar, told Reuters. The militants had earlier this week abducted a village council member, whose body was discovered on Friday, Kumar said.

Police and witnesses said some people taking part in the Muharram processions on the outskirts of Srinagar shouted anti-India slogans earlier in the week. "There is usually a procession on Muharram but they have put a lot of restrictions this year. All the roads are shut near Lal Chowk (Red Square) ... There are no public transports and shops are also shut. It feels like a curfew," a resident who gave his name as Mohammad said.

Protests by Kashmir's 1.4 million Shi'ite Muslims are rare. The 31-year revolt against Indian rule in the territory has been led by Sunni Muslim militants. But this year, Shi'ite youths have been vocal about alleged human rights violations by Indian security forces, said senior Shi'ite leader Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Kumar said two people were detained for anti-India slogans during the Muharram processions earlier in the week. "We will book and act against all those people who have taken part in such processions at other places," Kumar said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK will lead alliance, says TN CM Palaniswami, ahead of 2021 polls

AIADMK co- coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday asserted that his party will lead the alliance in any polls in the state and pointed out that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought under its leadership. Hours ...

Punjab CM goes into self-quarantine after 2 Cong MLAs test COVID-19 positive

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the assembly session here on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease ...

WRAPUP 4-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisco...

Manik Sarkar expresses concern over COVID-19 situation in Tripura

Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Manik Sarkar on Friday expressed concern over the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the state and urged the BJP-IPFT government to increase testing and provide effective treatment to the affected people. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020