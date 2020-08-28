WRAPUP 4-Judge delays extradition for teen charged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, slayings

A teenage vigilante charged with killing two people, who had been protesting the police shooting of African American Jacob Blake in Kenosha, will remain in custody in Illinois after a judge on Friday agreed to delay his extradition to Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged on Thursday in Wisconsin with six criminal counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a dangerous weapon below the legal age of 18. He did not appear for the livestreamed hearing in Lake County, Illinois, where he was arrested on Wednesday and held pending extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the alleged crimes occurred, said Lee Filas, a spokesman for the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

During the two-minute hearing, a public defender assigned to the case asked for a delay so that Rittenhouse could retain an attorney. The judge granted the request and set a new hearing date for Sept. 25, the spokesman said. Lawyer John Pierce had already flagged on Thursday that he and colleagues at the firm, Pierce Bainbridge, would represent the teenager. L. Lin Wood, another member of Rittenhouse's legal team, told CBS News his client had acted in self-defense.

In Sunday's shooting, a white policeman, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake four times in the back, leaving him paralyzed. The incident turned Kenosha, a predominantly white city of about 100,000 residents along Lake Michigan, into the latest flashpoint in a summer of protests across the United States over police brutality and racism. Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., told CNN his son was fighting for his life and was shackled to his hospital bed, a situation he contrasted with Rittenhouse, who at one point on Tuesday was given water by the police, videos showed. Authorities said Blake was being held under an arrest warrant.

"That 17-year-old Caucasian shot and killed two people, and blew another man's arm off," he told CNN. "He got to go home, he got water, they gave that guy water and a high-five. My son got ICU and paralyzed from the waist down." Blake's father said that when his son woke up, he said, "Why did they shoot me so many times?"

The drive for racial justice was ignited on May 25 when George Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, is accused of shooting three protesters, two fatally, during demonstrations on Tuesday night in Kenosha.

Video footage from Tuesday's incident shows a young, white gunman firing an assault-style rifle at protesters who tried to subdue him, then walking calmly away from the scene, hands in the air - with his rifle slung around his neck - as several police vehicles drive by without stopping him. According to the criminal complaint, another video shows Rittenhouse saying, "I just killed somebody," after shooting one of his alleged victims, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was gunned down in the parking lot of a used-car dealer. Another victim was identified as Anthony Huber, 26.

The complaint contains elements likely to be used in Rittenhouse's defense. Citing multiple cellphone videos and witnesses, the complaint says both Huber and Rosenbaum appeared to try to grab the teenager's rifle before being shot. TASERS USED

In Kenosha, three nights of skirmishes between protesters and police following Blake's shooting gave way on Wednesday and Thursday to smaller, peaceful demonstrations. The police officers involved in the incident, including Sheskey, who authorities say fired all seven shots at Blake, have been placed on leave.

Blake's family and protesters have demanded the officers be fired and prosecuted. The investigation has been turned over to the Wisconsin Justice Department, and the U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights inquiry. The Wisconsin Justice Department said on Friday that Sheskey and another officer, Vincent Arenas, made two separate attempts to stop Blake with tasers before Sheskey discharged his gun.

It was the first time the identity of Arenas, an officer in Kenosha since February 2019, was disclosed. The department identified the third officer on the scene as Brittany Meronek, who joined the force last January. The exact sequence of events leading to Blake's shooting remained sketchy.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Wednesday the confrontation stemmed from a domestic complaint lodged by a girlfriend, and that investigators had recovered a knife from the front floorboard of the car that Blake was leaning into when Sheskey shot him. Blake's lead attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, said his client had no knife in his possession and did nothing to provoke or threaten police before being shot.

Protesters gathered in Washington on Friday to hold a march commemorating the anniversary of the 1963 rally where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famed "I Have a Dream" speech.