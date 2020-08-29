People News Roundup: New statue of UK's Princess Diana to be installed next year

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

New statue of UK's Princess Diana to be installed next year

A new statue of Britain's Princess Diana will be installed at Kensington Palace next July on what would have been her 60th birthday, the palace said on Friday, after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017, Princes William and Harry said they had commissioned a statue in honor of their mother, who died in a Paris car crash more than 20 years ago, to be erected outside the older brother's official London home, Kensington Palace.

