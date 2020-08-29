Seasonal torrential rains claim 125 lives in Pakistan: NDMA

Seasonal torrential rains have claimed at least 125 lives in Pakistan and injured 71 others in the last two and a half months since the monsoon began in the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The NDMA data showed that 43 people died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, followed by 34 in Sindh, 17 in Balochistan, 14 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan region and six in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since June 15 when the monsoon started. "Those killed included 59 males, 13 females and 53 children," it said.

Among those injured, 37 belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Another 13 were injured in Balochistan, nine in Sindh, eight in Punjab and four in Gilgit-Baltistan. The NDMA data showed that 951 houses were fully damaged due to the rains, floods and landslides, while another 356 were partially damaged.

The authorities so far have provided about 410 tons of food to people affected by rain and related mishaps. They were also given 14,985 tents, 2,956 blankets and 2,200 mosquito nets, in addition to other supplies. Annual monsoon rains hit the sub-continent in the summer, bringing heavy downpour that trigger floods and affecting hundreds and thousands of people.