Hurricane-force winds topple tree in Italy, killing 2 kids

Hurricane-force winds toppled a tree Sunday during a storm in northern Italy, killing two children in a tent at a campground. The victims, sisters aged 3 and 14, died in the hospital, while another sibling was slightly injured and their parents were unharmed, Italian news reports said. Most of the other campers near Marina di Massa, a town on Tuscany's coast, had fled the campground after storm warnings on Saturday.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:51 IST
Hurricane-force winds toppled a tree Sunday during a storm in northern Italy, killing two children in a tent at a campground. The victims, sisters aged 3 and 14, died in the hospital, while another sibling was slightly injured and their parents were unharmed, Italian news reports said.

Most of the other campers near Marina di Massa, a town on Tuscany's coast, had fled the campground after storm warnings on Saturday. Winds up to 150 kph whipped Italy during the night, also fueling an arson fire in woods near Palermo, Sicily.

The blaze forced 1,700 people from their homes in the town of Altofonte on Saturday night. Sicily Gov Nello Musumeci said the fire, which was still burning Sunday, was deliberately set in six locations..

