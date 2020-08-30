Top foreign stories: Afghan president names council for peace

CHINA-3RDLD-RESTAURANT COLLAPSE 29 killed as restaurant collapses in China during birthday party Beijing: At least 29 people were killed and 28 others injured when a village restaurant collapsed during the 80th birthday celebrations of a person in north China's Shanxi province, local authorities said Sunday. FGN26

LANKA-LD POLITICS Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga enters UNP leadership fray Colombo: Arjuna Ranatunga, the captain of Sri Lanka's 1996 Cricket World Cup winning team, on Sunday joined the race to lead the Opposition United National Party (UNP) after former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe decided to resign from the party leadership after 26 years at the helm following its crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections.

BANGLA-ZIA Khaleda Zia's family seeks extension on her suspended prison sentence Dhaka: The family of Bangladesh's main opposition leader Khaleda Zia has sought an extension of six more months on her suspended prison sentence for the former prime minister's treatment, according to a media report.

AFGHAN-COUNCIL-LD TALIBAN Afghan president names council for peace deal with Taliban Kabul: Afghanistan's president has appointed a council for national reconciliation, which will have final say on whether the government will sign a peace deal with the Taliban after what are expected to be protracted and uncertain negotiations with the insurgents.