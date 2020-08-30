Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Israel, Kushner says 'stage is set' for Mideast progress

White House adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday trumpeted the recent agreement by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations as a historic breakthrough and said “the stage is now set” for other Arab states to follow suit, but he gave no indication that any new deals were imminent.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:43 IST
In Israel, Kushner says 'stage is set' for Mideast progress
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

White House adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday trumpeted the recent agreement by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations as a historic breakthrough and said "the stage is now set" for other Arab states to follow suit, but he gave no indication that any new deals were imminent. Appearing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Kushner spoke a day before he is to join a senior Israeli delegation on the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE. The flight holds great symbolic value and is a key step in what is expected to be full normalisation between Israel and the UAE.

The August 13 announcement makes the UAE just the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, and the first to do so in over 25 years. It reflects a shifting Middle East in which shared concerns over Iran have overtaken traditional wall-to-wall Arab support for the Palestinians. "Today obviously we celebrate a historic breakthrough for peace," Kushner said, adding that the deal will create "previously unthinkable" economic, security and religious cooperation.

"While this peace agreement was thought by many to be impossible, the stage is now set for even more," he said, claiming he has heard optimism throughout the region since the deal was announced. "We must seize that optimism and we must continue to push to make this region achieve the potential that it truly has," said Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and chief Mideast adviser.

Israel and the UAE have moved quickly to cement their ties over the past two weeks. Almost immediately, they opened direct phone lines, and Cabinet ministers have held friendly phone conversations. On Saturday, the UAE formally ended its commercial boycott of Israel, although the two countries have quietly conducted business for years. Monday's flight of an El Al plane from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi will be the first known flight of an Israeli commercial airliner from Israel to the Emirates.

The two Mideast countries are expected to sign a formal agreement at the White House in the coming weeks. But so far, predictions by Israeli and American officials, including Kushner, that other Arab countries would follow the UAE have not yet materialised.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured the region last week, stopping in Sudan, Bahrain and Oman — three countries widely seen as candidates to establish ties with Israel — but appeared to leave empty-handed. The flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity comes as the Trump administration presses ahead with ambitious plans to promote Arab-Israeli rapprochement even in the absence of a settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had long been seen as a prerequisite for Israel to reach peace deals with all of its Arab neighbours.

The UAE deal gave the Trump administration a welcome foreign-policy victory ahead of November's presidential election. Facing a tough reelection battle, the White House is eager to build on that momentum. Gulf Arab countries, which like Israel share deep animosity toward Iran, have shown an increasing willingness to make back-channel ties with Israel public.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement with the UAE would bring "unbridled" trade and opportunities. "You will see how the sparks fly," he said.

Trump unveiled a Mideast plan in January that has been rejected by the Palestinians, who say it unfairly favours Israel. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independent state. The Trump plan offers them limited autonomy in 70 per cent of the West Bank, leaving Israel in overall control of the territory, and a symbolic presence on the outskirts of Jerusalem, while handing Israel control of the city's sensitive holy sites.

Netanyahu said the deal with the UAE proves the Palestinians no longer have a "veto" over regional peace. The Palestinians have accused the UAE of treason. "If we have to wait for the Palestinians, we will have to wait forever," Netanyahu said. "As more Arab and Muslim countries join the circle of peace, the Palestinians will eventually understand their veto has dissipated and they will be hard pressed to stay outside the community of peace."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Chadwick Boseman dead at 43; Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video release and more

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Palghar lynching case: Three cops dismissed from service

Three police personnel have been dismissed from service in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Sunday. These police personnel includes assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale, who was in-...

Golf-Danish teen Hojgaard beats Walters in playoff to clinch UK Championship

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard kept his composure to beat South Africas Justin Walters at the second extra hole of a playoff to win the UK Championship at the Belfry on Sunday.A seven-under-par 65 in the final round allowed the 19-year-old...

Three UP men feared drowned in river

Three men were feared drowned in a river here on Sunday evening, police said. Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said Ashish Maurya 30, Surendra Maurya 30 and Israail 25 had gone to take a bath in the river.When Israil fell off a br...

Cycling-Cold-blooded Alaphilippe does it again on the Tour de France

A year after capturing French hearts, Julian Alaphilippe claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey again when he kept his composure to win the second stage on Sunday. Alaphilippe, who last year wore the coveted jersey for 14 days, prevailed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020