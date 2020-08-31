Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses

To track the regional and national networks that drive environmental crime across the Amazon, researchers have teamed up with Interpol, InSight Crime - a non-profit journalism and investigation organization - and other partners, Szabó said. The effort looked first at Brazil, Colombia and Peru, and was later extended to Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, the study noted.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 31-08-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:34 IST
Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A share of the cattle supplied to Brazil's markets are fattened on illegally deforested Amazon land. To conceal that fact from buyers, the animals often are passed through many hands and holdings before being sold, Brazilian researchers said.

That process of "regularizing" beef makes it hard for buyers to ensure their supply chains are deforestation-free - one reason widespread forest loss continues, researchers said in a study looking at how environmental crimes in the Amazon basin are often inter-related. To disrupt the activities of such networks, and prevent illegally sourced products flooding global markets, making the connections clear is vital, said Ilona Szabó, executive director of the Igarapé Institute, a Brazilian think-think that published the study this week.

"This includes shining a light not just on crime groups and shady business but also the corrupt government officials - including police, notary clerks, customs officials, and politicians - who facilitate the business," Szabó said in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation. To track the regional and national networks that drive environmental crime across the Amazon, researchers have teamed up with Interpol, InSight Crime - a non-profit journalism and investigation organization - and other partners, Szabó said.

The effort looked first at Brazil, Colombia and Peru, and was later extended to Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, the study noted. What researchers found is that illegal activities in the Amazon basin often interact in problematic ways and can have multiple environmental impacts.

Small-scale gold mining, for instance, can drive deforestation, contamination of soils and waterways, land tenure violations and violence. As part of the effort to better track and respond to such illegal activity in the Amazon, researchers are creating a live digital map of incidents, to try to better identify patterns and overlaps.

The tool, which will rely on remote sensing as well as field visits, should be ready next July, they said. "The end goal is to create a publicly available tool that can shine a light on crime in the supply chain, targeting asset managers, investment banks, ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) investors, pensions funds, and consumers who are demanding action," Szabó said.

LACK OF COOPERATION Fighting environmental crime in the Amazon basin - spread across a range of countries - can be difficult because of a lack of international cooperation, said Adriana Abdenur, one author of the study.

"The Amazon is a profoundly international space," said Abdenur, co-founder of Plataforma Cipó, an laboratory of climate and governance ideas. An Amazon Cooperation Treaty between eight Amazonian countries, which dates back to 1978, aims to promote "harmonious" development of the region and human well-being.

But it and other agreements "are not being used effectively to promote international cooperation for the region", Abdenur said. According to MapBiomas, an organization that investigates and validates deforestation alerts in Brazil, more than 90% of all forest loss in the Amazon basin is illegal.

And the situation is worsening, the group said, with deforestation in Brazil rising more than 34% in the 12 months through July, compared to a year earlier. In Bolivia, fires in 2019 created a rate of forest loss 80% higher than in any previous year, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Colombia similarly saw high rates of deforestation last year, and has lost hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest over the past decade, WRI noted. Such rapid loss of carbon-absorbing forests is helping drive worsening climate impacts that threaten hundreds of millions of people in South America who rely on the forest to produce rainfall that supports the region's food security, Szabó said.

"Put simply, environmental crime is not just aggravated by climate change - it drives climate change", she said. Low levels of regional cooperation in addressing environmental crime are the result of a lack of trust among governments in the region - and the fact that some officials benefit for illegal activities, Szabó said.

Even within countries, "public agencies rarely coordinate effectively to locate, investigate, prosecute and penalize environmental crimes - which explains sky-high impunity," she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese president calls for creation of secular state

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Sunday for the formation of a secular state in Lebanon to rescue the country from confessionalism, the National News Agency reported. There is a need to develop, modify, and change the system...call ...

Mapping environmental crime seen as key to slowing Amazon forest losses

A share of the cattle supplied to Brazils markets are fattened on illegally deforested Amazon land. To conceal that fact from buyers, the animals often are passed through many hands and holdings before being sold, Brazilian researchers said...

Soccer-Attacking riches underpin Lyon's Champions League dominance

The loss of two key strikers would end the hopes of many teams, but with their vast array of attacking talent Olympique Lyonnais still managed to beat Wolfsburg and win a record fifth consecutive Champions League title on Sunday. The French...

Part of a bridge collapses in Nagpur's Ramtek, rising waters affects multiple villages

Heavy rains in the catchment area of rivers in Madhya Pradesh, led to a rise in water levels in several rivers in Maharashtra due to which portion of a bridge collapsed in the Nagpur district on Sunday. Locals said that the collapse has led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020