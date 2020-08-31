Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in tit-for-tat moveReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:24 IST
Russia said on Monday it had decided to expel three Slovak diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after three staff at the Russian embassy in Bratislava were expelled this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Slovakia said this month it had expelled three staff at the Russian embassy, citing an abuse of Slovak visas. Local media at the time linked the expulsion to the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin last year.
