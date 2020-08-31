Deeply touched by your warm words: Shinzo Abe responds to PM Modi

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said he was deeply touched by the warm words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier wished him a speedy recovery. "I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our artnership will be further enhanced," Shinzo Abe said in a tweet.

Abe, the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister, is stepping down due to ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease which earlier forced him to resign from the post of the premiership in 2007. The 65-year-old leader said on Friday that he will continue to carry out his duties until the LDP elects its new leader, who will subsequently become the new prime minister.

On August 28, PM Modi had tweeted to wish a speedy recovery for Abe. "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," PM Modi had said in his tweet.