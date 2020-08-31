Maitri Through My Lens: Indian Mission in Nepal announces photography contest highlighting relations between two countries

The Indian mission in Nepal on Monday announced a photography contest based on the theme of "India-Nepal Friendship" which has been entitled "Maitri Through My Lens". Lately announced photography contest focuses on strengthening Nepal- India relation which has deep-rooted socio-cultural connection and people to people ties, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

"To cherish this special and unique bond, Embassy of India and B.P. Koirala India-Nepal Foundation announce 'Maitri Through My Lens' Photography Contest. It will celebrate this multi-faceted relationship between the people of two great countries through the language of photography," the release stated. Contestants may focus on themes that capture the common threads of bonhomie in the field of arts, architecture, dance, education, religion, festivals and celebrations etc. They may also focus on socio-economic development and iconic projects which capture partnership of both the countries towards economic prosperity, the terms of reference of competition stated.

Exclusively for Nepali Citizens or Photographers, the Embassy has asked participants for the competition to send their entries from 31st August, 2020 to 30th September, 2020 to indembphotocomp2020@gmail.com. Winner of the Competition will be awarded with Nrs. 50,000, second be awarded with Nrs. 30,000 and third will be awarded with Nrs. 15,000. Consolation Prize (5 Total) will get Nrs. 6,000 each.

Embassy of India in Nepal has stated further details of competition in website. Winner of competition will be announced on Social Media, Web Sites of Embassy and other media platforms operated by the Embassy. (ANI)