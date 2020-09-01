Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE: UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute

Lawyers for the UAE want the International Court of Justice's judges to throw out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 01-09-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 00:30 IST
UAE: UN court doesn't have jurisdiction in Qatar dispute
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Arab Emirates asserted Monday that the U.N.'s highest court does not have jurisdiction in a case brought by Qatar alleging "discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens" amid a boycott by four Arab nations. Lawyers for the UAE want the International Court of Justice's judges to throw out the case for lack of jurisdiction. Lawyers for Qatar are due to respond on Wednesday.

UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia cut ties to Qatar on June 5, 2017, and launched an economic boycott, stopping Qatar Airways flights from using their airspace, closing off the small country's sole land border with Saudi Arabia and blocking its ships from using their ports. They say the crisis stems from Qatar's support for extremist groups in the region, charges denied by Doha.

Qatar went to the world court in 2018 arguing the boycott breached the 1965 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. But Daniel Bethlehem, a lawyer representing UAE, argued the court does not have jurisdiction because the terms of the convention do not cover the dispute between UAE and Qatar and that the disagreement already is being addressed at conciliation hearings between the two countries.

The court is holding hearings on UAE's preliminary objections to the court's jurisdiction over four days ending next Monday. Lawyers and representatives are taking part via video links due to coronavirus restrictions. Judges are likely to take weeks or months to issue a ruling on whether the case can go ahead in full.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open on Monday times ET GMT-4. The Grand Slam, the second this year after Wimbledon was cancelled and the French Open was postponed, is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic 160...

Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown

Brazilian police said on Monday they arrested more than 400 people in a major nationwide operation that highlights the complex structure and vast reach of the nations largest drug gang, the PCC. According to the police, 422 arrest warrants ...

Protesters await Macron as he meets leading Lebanese singer Fairouz

French President Emmanuel Macron began his trip to Beirut on Monday by visiting Fairouz, one of the Arab worlds most famous singers whose haunting voice has been Lebanons soundtrack from its glamorous heyday through its conflicts and latest...

Funeral of former President Pranab Mukherjee to be held today

The last rites of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee is set to be conducted on Tuesday and his body will be laid in state at his official residence here in the national capital to enable people to pay their last homage. According t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020