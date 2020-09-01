Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, over 30 more asymptomatic carriers confirmed

China has registered 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and all of them have been imported, while another 31 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:37 IST
China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, over 30 more asymptomatic carriers confirmed
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], Sep 1 (ANI/Sputnik): China has registered 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and all of them have been imported, while another 31 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday. China's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,058 and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of imported cases is 2,509.

In the past 24 hours, China registered 34 new asymptomatic cases and all of them have been imported, the National Health Commission said. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at over 80,200. More than 200 people with COVID-19 remain hospitalised in the country.

On Monday, China registered 17 new coronavirus cases and 24 new recoveries. On Sunday, the country reported nine new coronavirus cases (all imported) and 27 new recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Talk of 'fake bubble,' 'bubble in bubble' on US Open's Day 1

For all of the obvious concessions to the coronavirus at the no-fans-allowed U.S. Open - near-empty arenas silence pierced by the occasional clap, sneaker squeak or roaring jet a lack of line judges - the aftereffects of one players positiv...

Maha: Lost 3-yr-old girl reunited with parents within 2 hours

A three-year-old girl, who got separated from her parents here in Maharashtra, was reunited with them within two hours by police, an official said. The girl was brought to Shanti Nagar police station by an 81-year-old man on Sunday after he...

Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka

The felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners has been postponed due to the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Youth Empowerment and Sport, Karnataka said. Seven days state mourning will be o...

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020