Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile - GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

It earlier showed the magnitude as 7 and 6.7, with the quake at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). There was no tsunami threat from the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

