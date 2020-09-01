Left Menu
3 Russian Navy warships dock in Lankan port

Russian anti-submarine ships Admiral 'Tribuc' and Admiral 'Vinogradov' and maritime tanker 'Boris Butoma' arrived at the southern port on Monday. The ships arrived for replenishment and rest for the crew, the Sri Lankan Navy said in a release. The activities of the Russian crew have been limited due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The Russian crew will depart on September 3, the release added.

01-09-2020
Three Russian Navy warships have docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port for the rest and replenishment of crew members, the Sri Lankan Navy said on Tuesday. Russian anti-submarine ships Admiral 'Tribuc' and Admiral 'Vinogradov' and maritime tanker 'Boris Butoma' arrived at the southern port on Monday.

